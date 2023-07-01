Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Juva Life Price Performance
OTCMKTS JUVAF remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,018. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. Juva Life has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18.
About Juva Life
