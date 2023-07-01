Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Juva Life Price Performance

OTCMKTS JUVAF remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,018. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. Juva Life has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18.

Get Juva Life alerts:

About Juva Life

(Free Report)

Read More

Juva Life Inc acquires, owns, and operates in cannabis business in medical and recreational cannabis sectors in California, the United States. The company operates through two segments, The Resale of Merchandise and Cannabis-Derived Products and Cultivation and Sale of Trim and Flowers. Juva Life Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Juva Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juva Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.