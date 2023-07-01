Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Short Interest Update

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of KAJMY remained flat at $14.95 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,456. Kajima has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58.

Kajima (OTCMKTS:KAJMY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter.

Kajima Corporation engages in civil engineering, building construction, real estate development, architectural design, and other businesses worldwide. It provides procurement and construction services comprising sale and lease of construction equipment and materials, and subcontracting for construction projects; ground improvement, foundation construction, and soil remediation; paving of roads, bridges, airports, etc., as well as manufacture and sale of paving materials; ocean port and coastal protection work, and geological surveying; calculation and preparation of construction plans; environmental and consulting work focused on water and waste; construction machinery manufacturing; repair and reinforcement work for civil engineering structures, and sale of repair materials; and integrated facility construction, and renovation services.

