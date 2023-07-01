Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 134.2% from the May 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Kasikornbank Public Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Kasikornbank Public stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,445. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97. Kasikornbank Public has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $18.92.

Kasikornbank Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.3195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Kasikornbank Public’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kasikornbank Public in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

