Kava Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $570.25 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $570.25 million and $51.30 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00003098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00042448 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00030690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013742 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 602,484,810 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,477,409 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

