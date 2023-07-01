Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:HOTL) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:HOTL – Free Report) shot up 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.41 and last traded at $14.41. 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $727,520.00, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:HOTL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 83,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 83.94% of Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF

The Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF (HOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Strategic Hotel & Lodging Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of hotel and lodging stocks from developed countries. HOTL was launched on Jan 12, 2022 and is managed by Kelly.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.