Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Short Interest Up 135.7% in June

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 135.7% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kemira Oyj Price Performance

KOYJF stock remained flat at $17.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95. Kemira Oyj has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $17.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Kemira Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

About Kemira Oyj

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Finland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp and paper, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

