KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Barclays

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KEY. Citigroup cut their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet cut KeyCorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated a hold neutral rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.93.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Victor B. Alexander acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Victor B. Alexander acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $857,507. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 60,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 132,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

