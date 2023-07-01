KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $738,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,555 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 212.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 213.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 229.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.01.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,608,772 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $261.77 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.91. The firm has a market cap of $829.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

