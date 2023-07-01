KG&L Capital Management LLC Makes New $156,000 Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Snap by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 692,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,090,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 18,738 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 57,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 287,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 48,666 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $518,292.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,080,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,504,417.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 48,666 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $518,292.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,080,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,504,417.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $60,045.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,192.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,417,234 shares of company stock valued at $14,036,630. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $16.55.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $988.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

