Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Kimball International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KBAL opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04. Kimball International has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $447.94 million, a PE ratio of -22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.32. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $166.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kimball International will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kimball International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,840,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kimball International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 80,538 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kimball International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,777,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 98,300 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International in the 1st quarter valued at $21,944,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International during the 1st quarter worth $19,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.