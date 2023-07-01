Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ KBAL opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04. Kimball International has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $447.94 million, a PE ratio of -22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.32. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $166.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kimball International will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.
