Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Kingspan Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KGSPY opened at $66.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.64. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $42.30 and a 1 year high of $71.31.
Kingspan Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1671 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Kingspan Group’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Kingspan Group Company Profile
Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light + Air, Water + Energy, Data + Flooring, and Roofing + Waterproofing.
See Also
