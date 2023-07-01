Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KGSPY opened at $66.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.64. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $42.30 and a 1 year high of $71.31.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Kingspan Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1671 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Kingspan Group’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kingspan Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

(Free Report)

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light + Air, Water + Energy, Data + Flooring, and Roofing + Waterproofing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.