KOK (KOK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $344,314.26

KOK (KOK) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One KOK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $6.52 million and approximately $344,314.26 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017828 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00020016 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014222 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,432.73 or 0.99992545 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0132795 USD and is up 5.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $171,457.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

