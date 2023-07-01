Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Short Interest Update

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 67.0% from the May 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 63.0 days.

Konecranes Price Performance

Shares of KNCRF remained flat at $40.15 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average of $27.97. Konecranes has a fifty-two week low of $39.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

About Konecranes

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services lifting equipment. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for industrial cranes and hoists. In addition, it provides a range of industrial cranes for general manufacturing and various process industries, as well as involved in design and manufacture of crane components.

