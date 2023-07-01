Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJAN. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 24,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.03. The company had a trading volume of 42,800 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.37.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

