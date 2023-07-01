Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Has $483,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after purchasing an additional 593,818,240 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,459,000 after acquiring an additional 798,551 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,634,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,009,000 after acquiring an additional 606,859 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,349,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,161,000 after acquiring an additional 182,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,966,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,965,000 after acquiring an additional 187,186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.09. 233,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $69.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

