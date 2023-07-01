Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 0.6% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $8,347,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 263,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 834,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,630,000 after purchasing an additional 113,761 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

GLDM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,648. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $40.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average is $38.14.

