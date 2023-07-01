Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $27.15. 1,409,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,485. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $27.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.44.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

