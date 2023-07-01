Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 212.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Leading Edge Materials Stock Up 7.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS LEMIF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,879. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14. Leading Edge Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23.
Leading Edge Materials Company Profile
