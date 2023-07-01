Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 212.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Leading Edge Materials Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LEMIF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,879. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14. Leading Edge Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23.

Get Leading Edge Materials alerts:

Leading Edge Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Leading Edge Materials Corp. explores for and develops a portfolio of raw material projects in Europe. The company primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. It holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that includes four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Leading Edge Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leading Edge Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.