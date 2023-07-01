Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Short Interest Down 89.8% in June

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 89.8% from the May 31st total of 10,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Leap Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ LPTX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 162,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,798. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39. The company has a market cap of $37.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.67. Leap Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $18.60.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($2.30). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics will post -6.4 EPS for the current year.

LPTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 104.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 181,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase I clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

