Leeward Investments LLC MA Buys 39,104 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 295,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,104 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $15,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,716,000 after purchasing an additional 405,140 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,612,000 after purchasing an additional 52,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 870,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,391,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,198,000 after purchasing an additional 209,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LITE opened at $56.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.81. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $96.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $383.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $72.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $415,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,554.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Profile

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.