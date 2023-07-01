Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $16.58 Million Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.14% of BorgWarner worth $16,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,312,000. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 11.1% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 13,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 14.0% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 82,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.63%.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

