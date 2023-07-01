Leeward Investments LLC MA Increases Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,553 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $15,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.4% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 32.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 149.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $145.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 68.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.30.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.