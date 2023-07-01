Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 14,008 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,293 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 14,008 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.34% of PDC Energy worth $19,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $136,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,389,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $136,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,389,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $177,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,166,665.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,467,429 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDC Energy Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on PDCE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised PDC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

PDCE stock opened at $71.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.86. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $82.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.51.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.30). PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $957.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 6.82%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

