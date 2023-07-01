Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 1,503 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.05% of Global Payments worth $14,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,002.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE GPN opened at $98.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.68. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $136.88.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is -212.76%.

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a $116.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.62.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

