Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FINMY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Leonardo in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Leonardo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Leonardo Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINMY traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403. Leonardo has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40.

Leonardo Dividend Announcement

Leonardo Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

