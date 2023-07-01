LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,200 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 24,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 31,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA stock opened at $83.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.39.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

