LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Cuts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $185.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.67. The company has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $211.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.91.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

