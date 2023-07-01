LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $518,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $167.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.15 and a twelve month high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $281.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.10.

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.