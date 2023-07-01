LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up 2.3% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after buying an additional 11,544,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $457,571,000 after buying an additional 38,215 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,144,000 after buying an additional 1,137,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $328,080,000 after buying an additional 726,433 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $255.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.58, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $256.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total transaction of $8,729,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,866,402.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,558 shares of company stock valued at $51,371,576 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.