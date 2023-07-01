LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $1.39 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 77.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

NYSE WM opened at $173.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.33.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

