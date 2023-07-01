LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 88.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. AON makes up approximately 1.1% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in AON by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of AON by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of AON by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 1,562.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 14,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AON. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.73.

AON stock opened at $345.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.54. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $262.42 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. The firm has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s payout ratio is 19.74%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

