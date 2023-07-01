LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Invests $1.98 Million in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 231,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.31.

Dover Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Dover stock opened at $147.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $160.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.90.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

