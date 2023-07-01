LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,900 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,709,332,000 after acquiring an additional 190,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 195,918 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,617,879,000 after acquiring an additional 513,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after acquiring an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,437 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $867.43 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78. The stock has a market cap of $357.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $741.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $648.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.47.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

