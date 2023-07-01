LGT Group Foundation Grows Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $18,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $180.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.