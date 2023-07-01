LGT Group Foundation Has $20.46 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

LGT Group Foundation increased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $20,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,994,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 32.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $621,567,000 after purchasing an additional 678,694 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,506,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,721,000 after purchasing an additional 464,771 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 496.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 417,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,546,000 after purchasing an additional 347,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,046,000 after purchasing an additional 337,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.67.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $293.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $299.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

