LGT Group Foundation Increases Position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,323 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation owned approximately 1.05% of Franchise Group worth $10,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 57,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG opened at $28.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.78. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $38.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 19.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRG. CJS Securities cut shares of Franchise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barrington Research cut shares of Franchise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Franchise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.