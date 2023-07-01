LGT Group Foundation Purchases 11,950 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

LGT Group Foundation increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,938 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.6% of LGT Group Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Adobe were worth $57,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,947,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $488.99 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $518.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $411.80 and its 200 day moving average is $375.34. The company has a market capitalization of $222.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Argus increased their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

