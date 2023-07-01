LGT Group Foundation Sells 1,760 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

LGT Group Foundation cut its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $16,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $500.58.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ROP opened at $480.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $456.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.39. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $482.75.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

