LGT Group Foundation Sells 82,954 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

LGT Group Foundation lessened its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 82,954 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.0% of LGT Group Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $34,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after buying an additional 21,451,006 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,794,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $992,048,000 after buying an additional 3,627,705 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6,884.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,343,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,471,000 after buying an additional 3,295,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,209,937,000 after buying an additional 3,058,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $63.95 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.12 and its 200 day moving average is $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $134.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 66.47%.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

