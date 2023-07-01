Lido Staked ETH Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.60 Million (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $14.36 billion and approximately $17.60 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $1,911.13 or 0.06247203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lido Staked ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 7,513,177 tokens. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 7,494,281.55663283. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,909.13764869 USD and is up 1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $38,744,190.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lido Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.