LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 26,099 Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for 1.1% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VSGX traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.11. 118,324 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average of $52.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.