LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Buys 10,503 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,503 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 17.0% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $21,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,450,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,506,555. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $105.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.77 and its 200-day moving average is $98.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2316 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

