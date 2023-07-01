Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.79

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.79 and traded as low as C$25.65. Lithium Americas shares last traded at C$25.78, with a volume of 457,608 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$40.50.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas Trading Up 4.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.73.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas ( TSE:LAC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.20. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.2606821 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Read More

