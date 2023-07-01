Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Short Interest Down 61.8% in June

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the May 31st total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of LMRMF remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. 101,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,383. Lomiko Metals has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

