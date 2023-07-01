Loop Capital Cuts Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $18.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Loop Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
BMBL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bumble from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bumble from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bumble from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.20.
Bumble Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of BMBL stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. Bumble has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average is $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bumble
In other Bumble news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $207,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $1,535,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 31,256 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $1,987,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,870 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000.
About Bumble
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
