Loop Capital Cuts Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $18.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Loop Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BMBL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bumble from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bumble from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bumble from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. Bumble has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average is $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $242.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.92 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bumble news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $207,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $1,535,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 31,256 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $1,987,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,870 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

