Loop Capital Increases Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $38.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MTCH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Match Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Match Group from $70.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.27.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. Match Group has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $77.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Match Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 31,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 187.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 359.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Match Group during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.