Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Short Interest Update

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 152,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Lowell Farms Price Performance
OTCMKTS LOWLF traded down C$0.00 on Friday, hitting C$0.04. 55,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,118. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. Lowell Farms has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$0.29.
Lowell Farms Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lowell Farms
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Lowell Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowell Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.