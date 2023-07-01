Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Short Interest Update

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 152,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Lowell Farms Price Performance

OTCMKTS LOWLF traded down C$0.00 on Friday, hitting C$0.04. 55,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,118. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. Lowell Farms has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$0.29.

Get Lowell Farms alerts:

Lowell Farms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Lowell Farms Inc engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, sale, marketing, and distribution of cannabis products to retail dispensaries in California. The company provides flowers, vape pens, oils, extracts, chocolate edibles, mints, gummies, topicals, tinctures, and pre-rolls under the Lowell Herb Co, Lowell Smokes, Lowell 35s, Cypress Reserve, Flavor Extracts, Kaizen, House Weed, Moon, Humble Flower, and Original Pot Company brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Lowell Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowell Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.