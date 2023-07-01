MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.
MAG Silver Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $17.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAG Silver
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in MAG Silver by 89.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.
