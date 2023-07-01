Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Short Interest Update

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Magellan Aerospace Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MALJF remained flat at $6.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01. Magellan Aerospace has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Magellan Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, engine frames, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

