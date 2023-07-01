Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) Short Interest Down 96.4% in June

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the May 31st total of 238,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,368,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Magnis Energy Technologies Trading Up 13.5 %

MNSEF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. 258,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,086. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20. Magnis Energy Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.38.

Magnis Energy Technologies Company Profile

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States, Australia, and Tanzania. It primarily explores for natural flake graphite used in batteries for storing electrical energy. The company holds a 100% interest in the Nachu graphite project located in south-east Tanzania.

